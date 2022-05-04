Teacher Appreciation Week: Gilchrist County teacher helps build confidence in and outside of the classroom

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - When Tiffany VunCannon was a student at Trenton Middle and High School, she vowed to never follow in her families footsteps by working in education but said God had another plan in store for her. She has now taught at the school she was raised in for the last 19 years.

“It’s been the best decision I’ve ever made,” said VunCannon as she talks about her time in the classroom.

In the classroom, she is hand-on and engages her students in every geometry, trigonometry or algebra problem solved. Even after the bell rings and each period comes to an end, her dedication continues.

“Students know I get here early and stay late, I want them to stay late,” said VunCannon. “I say ‘if you’re willing to work I will work for you’ and thats the most important things coming out of high school is to know how to be good workers.”

Senior Hunter Allen said she has helped build confidence not only in the classroom, but outside as well.

“I used to come in here at least 3 times a week before class or after school,” said Allen. “I think her determination to see us succeed translates into our ability to see success after the work we’re putting in.”

He and his classmate Jaron Riley are ready to turn a new page as they prepare for graduation, but they said they will never forget their high school math teacher who helped shape them.

“It means a lot, even to my mom, she even made me give her an invitation to graduation,” Riley said. “She goes beyond and doesn’t even brag about it. She stays the same person very single day you come in here.”

While she isn’t a fan of bragging, or being interviewed, she does appreciate every ‘thank you’ that comes her way.

“To watch them grow, and develop over the four years ‚and walk across the stage at graduation and go on and find that success and confidence in life makes it all worth it and I don’t have to wait that long to see it in the high school so thats definitely the most rewarding part,” VunCannon added.

Whether it’s a small gesture or a simple thank you don’t forget to show your appreciation this week to those who have helped shape us.

