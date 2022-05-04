Tech Tuesday: Modular AD

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A UF bio-medical engineer made an interesting discovery while studying the brain and the eye.

In this week’s edition of Tech Tuesday, our partners UF Innovate and SCAD Media explain the practical applications of Modular AD, a portable camera that could help yield early diagnoses of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

