TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Cole Gonzales (Trinity Catholic)

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Cole Gonzales has grown up playing sports since he was a toddler, and his love for the field or court knows no bounds.

As a senior at Trinity Catholic High School, the dual sports star has been the captain of the football and baseball teams.

As the starting quarterback, Gonzales threw for over 700 yards and 7 touchdowns in his senior season and helped lead his team to the region final. Gonzales also accumulated 656 rushing yards on 100 carries. He also found the endzone six times on the ground.

On the diamond, Gonzales can play anywhere he’s needed. He’s roamed the outfield, caught behind the plate, pitches, and stands tall at the hot corner. Instead of being focused on just one position, he gladly fills the void where his coach and team need him.

“I’m always looking for a good opportunity to go out there and show what I got,” said TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete Cole Gonzales. “I’m never gonna back down from a situation whenever he needs me so wherever he needs me I’m gonna give it 100 percent whatever I got.”

His eagerness to help his team anyway he can has helped them compile a record of 17-8 this spring. He also was a part of a combined no-hitter against Father Lopez in the first round of the Class 3A District tournament. Gonzales’ dedication to being a role model for his team is something he says he’s always had.

“It’s just been a mentality ever since I’ve been growing up as a kid. I’ve always wanted to be that one kid who sticks out and leads from their best. I always want to win I’m a competitor. Just gotta take charge and do what’s best.”

His incredible talents on both fields earned him a scholarship to play both sports for Western Carolina University. However, he also credits his devotion to his studies in helping him reach the milestone moment.

“I wouldn’t be going up to North Carolina without the academics I have right now. Having the opportunity to play football and baseball up there. I always take a big role in the responsibilities of getting my grades up and I always have been since the day I got here.”

His 3.5 gpa stands out even more when you realize Gonzales commutes from Gainesville to the Ocala-based school five days a week. It doesn’t lend much time to catch his breath, but he knows how to manage his time to take care of everything the right way.

“I sit down, I’ll shower when I get home and no matter how much time it takes, I’ll get some sleep and then wake up early if I need to and finish that school work but I know I’m gonna grind it out no matter the situation because I know that comes first.”

Even his coach is stunned at how he continues to push himself, in spite of all the demands he puts on himself.

“He brings a ton of energy no matter what he’s doing, football, baseball any of that stuff,” said Celtics baseball coach Tommy Bond. “He only knows one speed and that’s full speed. I don’t know how he does all the stuff he does and the amount of energy he brings everyday.”

