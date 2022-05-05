Alachua County Pets: Nadia, Atlas, Khajit, and Noel

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, meet Nadia. She’s a beautiful almost two-year-old girl who is very sweet and well mannered.

Next, we have Atlas. Atlas is an incredibly friendly three-year-old cutie who does well on a leash.

Next, say good morning to Khajit. This girl loves pets and having a nice relaxing day.

Lastly is Noel. Noel is a playful little kitty who loves a good snuggle once she gets tired.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Pets: Lightning McQueen, Charlize, Pollen, and Honey

The shelter is still offering their Star Wars Day adoption event.

Through Saturday, all adoption fees are just $4.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.