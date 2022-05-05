Advertisement

BioFlorida is celebrating biotechnology with an event in Alachua

BioFlorida is celebrating biotechnology with an event in Alachua
BioFlorida is celebrating biotechnology with an event in Alachua(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - BioFlorida is celebrating biotechnology in Alachua.

This event provides an opportunity for the community to meet life science companies and learn about the growth of the industry, recent scientific advancements, and career opportunities.

This event starts will from 9:30 a.m till 1:00 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala man arrested after breaking into school in underwear

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
LIVE OAK GRAND THEFT AUTO
Suwannee County woman back in jail after another alleged theft
NEWBERRY CHOKING ARREST
Newberry man arrested for allegedly choking his sleeping girlfriend
DERBY WAGER
DERBY WAGER
LIVE OAK GRAND THEFT AUTO
LIVE OAK GRAND THEFT AUTO