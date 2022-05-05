First responders are being honored by Levy County officials with a luncheon
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County officials honor their first responders.
They want to give back to the people who serve their community.
Officials are holding a luncheon in their honor.
Along with lunch, there will be entertainment and prizes.
This event will go from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Langan Acres.
That’s at 8390 150th Northeast Avenue.
