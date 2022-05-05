First responders are being honored by Levy County officials with a luncheon

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County officials honor their first responders.

They want to give back to the people who serve their community.

Officials are holding a luncheon in their honor.

Along with lunch, there will be entertainment and prizes.

This event will go from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Langan Acres.

That’s at 8390 150th Northeast Avenue.

