Former Gator QB Emory Jones announces transfer to Arizona State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Emory Jones is going from playing in the SEC to playing in the Pac-12. The former Florida quarterback announced on social media Thursday that he is transferring to Arizona State. Jones entered the transfer portal a few days after the start of UF spring practice in March.

As a redshirt junior, Jones threw for 2,734 yards and 19 touchdowns but also tossed 13 interceptions last season as Florida went 6-7. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 758 yards and four touchdowns. He will have two years of eligibility left and can play right away.

The Sun Devils are coming off an 8-5 season and an appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl, where they lost to Wisconsin, 20-13.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.