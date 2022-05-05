Advertisement

Former Gator QB Emory Jones announces transfer to Arizona State

ASU 8-5 last season, 6-3 in conference play
Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) attempts a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) attempts a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 40-17. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Emory Jones is going from playing in the SEC to playing in the Pac-12. The former Florida quarterback announced on social media Thursday that he is transferring to Arizona State. Jones entered the transfer portal a few days after the start of UF spring practice in March.

As a redshirt junior, Jones threw for 2,734 yards and 19 touchdowns but also tossed 13 interceptions last season as Florida went 6-7. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 758 yards and four touchdowns. He will have two years of eligibility left and can play right away.

The Sun Devils are coming off an 8-5 season and an appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl, where they lost to Wisconsin, 20-13.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

Buchholz H.S., Tuesday
Spring football: Checking in with Buchholz
Seminoles complete season series sweep
No. 10 Gators fall to No. 3 Seminoles, 2-1 on walk-off homer
Ryleigh Bauer prepares to throw a pitch in the Class 7A District 2 softball game.
West Port captures Class 7A District 2 softball title
Trinity Catholic baseball player Cole Gonzales stands ready to field at third base.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Cole Gonzales (Trinity Catholic)