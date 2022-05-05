Gainesville city commissioners are meeting to discuss the open container rules

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville commissioners are meeting for an early session.

One of the items on their agenda is a need to scale back their open container rules.

Commissioner Reina Saco is suggesting limiting the areas in which open container is allowed.

She also wants to reduce the hours.

This meeting starts at 10 a.m.

