Advertisement

Lake Butler recognized as certified local government

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake Butler is being recognized by Florida’s Secretary of State as a certified local government by the National Parks Service.

It is now the 81st Florida city to receive the honor.

Lake Butler will now receive support in the form of training, technical assistance, and grant funding to support the town’s historic preservation efforts.

As a condition of acceptance into the program, the city passed a historic preservation ordinance and assembled a commission.

TRENDING STORY: Newberry man arrested for allegedly choking his sleeping girlfriend

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

Lincoln Middle School Mathletes represent Florida
Two Gainesville students to represent Florida in national math competition
Lincoln Middle School Mathletes represent Florida
Gainesville Mathletes
RTI Surgical is growing its footprint in Progress Park as the biotech industry continues to...
RTI Surgical is growing its footprint in Progress Park as the biotech industry continues to develop in Alachua
The biotech industry is expanding in Alachua, and companies are moving to North Central Florida...
RTI Surgical is growing its footprint in Progress Park as the biotech industry continues to develop in Alachua
Levy County commission faces major price increases for ambulances
Levy County commission faces major price increases for ambulances