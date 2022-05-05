Lake Butler recognized as certified local government

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake Butler is being recognized by Florida’s Secretary of State as a certified local government by the National Parks Service.

It is now the 81st Florida city to receive the honor.

Lake Butler will now receive support in the form of training, technical assistance, and grant funding to support the town’s historic preservation efforts.

As a condition of acceptance into the program, the city passed a historic preservation ordinance and assembled a commission.

TRENDING STORY: Newberry man arrested for allegedly choking his sleeping girlfriend

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.