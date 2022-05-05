Advertisement

Levy County commission faces major price increases for ambulances

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The price of ambulances is skyrocketing according to Levy County Commissioners who just approved the purchase of two new ones.

“The last thing you want to do whenever you have a patient in the back who needs critical care, is have an ambulance fail and leave them on the side of the road,” said John Meeks, Vice Chairman of the Levy County Commission.

That’s why Meeks said the commission buys two ambulances every year, but one ambulance has never cost them more than $300,000.

“They’ve notified us of a very substantial price increase to the tune of almost $80,000 a unit.”

He said one of the biggest reasons they’re facing this problem is because ambulances are made up mostly of aluminum, which has gone up in price about 130%.

“Because they are so large and spacious for the comfort of the patient that they have to be as light as they can be,” said Meeks.

One resident thinks it’s sad that inflation has gotten to this point.

“The budget should put EMS first and that’s the bottom line,” said Chris Coup. “I just don’t see where the medical field should have to suffer or the people of the community.”

County officials said because they locked in the price of $301,000 for each ambulance, “this actually may be the high end of the price, we actually may get a little bit of a lower price.”

Meeks said residents have no reason to worry about access to emergency services, adding this only affects the back up supply of ambulances.

