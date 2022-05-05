Advertisement

Mayors of Ocala and Louisville are doing their yearly wager on this year’s Kentucky Derby

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Kent Guinn is putting a bottle of bourbon on the line in this year’s Kentucky Derby.

It’s part of Guinn’s yearly wager with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

TRENDING STORY: Horses with NCFL ties gear up to compete at the 148th Kentucky Derby

Guinn is betting Simplification of Ocala will cross the finish line first.

Fisher is putting a bottle of wine on Epicenter taking home the win.

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
A multi-car crash in Ocala left two people in the hospital
Mayors of Ocala and Louisville are doing their yearly wager on this year’s Kentucky Derby
