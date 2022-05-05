Mayors of Ocala and Louisville are doing their yearly wager on this year’s Kentucky Derby
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Kent Guinn is putting a bottle of bourbon on the line in this year’s Kentucky Derby.
It’s part of Guinn’s yearly wager with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
Guinn is betting Simplification of Ocala will cross the finish line first.
Fisher is putting a bottle of wine on Epicenter taking home the win.
