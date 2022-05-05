A multi-car crash in Ocala left two people in the hospital

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in Ocala.

Fire rescue crews responded to the crash on Southwest Martin Luther King Jr Avenue around 9:30 Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, both vehicles were badly damaged with one crushing a street sign.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, one of which was trauma alerted.

Ocala Police are investigating the crash.

