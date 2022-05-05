Advertisement

A multi-car crash in Ocala left two people in the hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in Ocala.

Fire rescue crews responded to the crash on Southwest Martin Luther King Jr Avenue around 9:30 Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, both vehicles were badly damaged with one crushing a street sign.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County school board members rule out phase two athletic facility plan for Buchholz High

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, one of which was trauma alerted.

Ocala Police are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

Mayors of Ocala and Louisville are doing their yearly wager on this year’s Kentucky Derby
Mayors of Ocala and Louisville are doing their yearly wager on this year’s Kentucky Derby
A multi-car crash in Ocala left two people in the hospital
A multi-car crash in Ocala left two people in the hospital
Mayors of Ocala and Louisville are doing their yearly wager on this year’s Kentucky Derby
Mayors of Ocala and Louisville are doing their yearly wager on this year’s Kentucky Derby
Wolf Pack claim district title, 4-1 over Flagler