NCFL celebrates Star Wars Day with multiple themed events

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of North Central Florida organized various events to celebrate Star Wars Day.

In Ocala, residents gathered at the Marion Theater and enjoyed Star Wars-themed cocktails and music. The theater also hosted a Trivia session at 7 p.m. and a special showing of Star Wars Episode 4: A New Hope at 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Alachua County Animal Services hosted a themed pet adoption event. Organizers encouraged people to come dressed as their favorite character and take home a new friend.

“We are having stars wars event for the whole week, it is May 4, may the force be with you, so it’s star wars for the whole week that we’re doing $4 adoptions,” said Administrative Coordinator Nikki Healy.

