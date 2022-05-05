Newberry man arrested for allegedly choking his sleeping girlfriend

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry man is behind bars for allegedly choking his girlfriend while she was sleeping and then fleeing.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials, 51-year-old Howard Blank was arrested.

Blank’s significant other says he woke her up screaming at her, choked her, and then tackled her as she fled.

The victim locked herself in a car before calling 911.

Blank was found hiding in the woods shortly after.

He is being charged with domestic battery and resistance without violence.

He is being held in the Alachua County Jail.

TRENDING STORY: A multi-car crash in Ocala left two people in the hospital

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.