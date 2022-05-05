Advertisement

Newberry man arrested for allegedly choking his sleeping girlfriend

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry man is behind bars for allegedly choking his girlfriend while she was sleeping and then fleeing.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials, 51-year-old Howard Blank was arrested.

Blank’s significant other says he woke her up screaming at her, choked her, and then tackled her as she fled.

The victim locked herself in a car before calling 911.

Blank was found hiding in the woods shortly after.

He is being charged with domestic battery and resistance without violence.

He is being held in the Alachua County Jail.

