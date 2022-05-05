No. 10 Gators fall to No. 3 Seminoles, 2-1 on walk-off homer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the second straight meeting, the Florida softball team fell to rival Florida State in heartbreaking fashion, losing Wednesday’s battle, 2-1 on a walk-off home run by the Seminoles’ Jahni Kerr in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Gators (38-14) lost both matchups to the Seminoles (46-6) this year, having also come up short in their battle on April 6 in Gainesville, 4-2 in 10 innings.

Florida pitcher Elizabeth Hightower (12-7) went the distance and took the hard-luck loss, allowing both runs on six hits while striking out five batters. FSU starter Kathryn Sandercock also pitched a complete game and yielded just two Florida hits.

The Gators scored their only run of the game in the top of the second on an RBI groundout by Avery Goelz. FSU answered in the third on Sydney Sherrill’s RBI double.

Florida returns home to face Mercer and Florida Gulf Coast back-to-back on both Friday and Saturday. The Gators also host the SEC tournament next week.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.