North Central Florida Congresswoman, Kat Cammack, reacted to the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Supreme Court draft leaked that would seem to allow states to gain the power to regulate abortion laws.

“I think for anyone who is a champion of human rights, it is an incredibly encouraging and monumental win”, Third District House member Kat Cammack, says her mother was encouraged to abort her before birth but didn’t and this is one of many factors that led her to support possibly overturning Roe v. Wade.

“I think the win that were going to see come out of this is not just truly the federalist constitutional argument of life, but this will speak volumes and breed new life into the movement of those who seek adoption and really support the adoption and foster community” said Cammack.

Cammack says states should have an absolute role in deciding their path forward with abortion laws.

She says she believes the draft leak was politically motivated.

“I turned that fear into hope and determination as fast as I could”, employees and volunteers at Planned Parenthood in Gainesville are horrified by the news but they will now use this emotion to fight against it.

“The volunteers came up with it actually, about doing a letter writing night both writing letters to the editor and writing letters to legislatures” said Planned Parenthood Regional Director, Kai Christmas.

The letter writing event will be next Wednesday and organizers say they are planning a march on May 14th for women’s rights.

“Abortions are going to be happening and if it’s not possible to access safe legal abortion. People will be dying, people will be suffering” said Oli Knight, a Planned Parenthood volunteer.

The Supreme Court is expected to officially rule on the case before its term is up in late June or early July.

