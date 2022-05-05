Advertisement

Ocala man arrested after breaking into school in underwear

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man is behind bars after police say he caused a disturbance while wearing nothing but his underwear.

24-year-old Akeem Jett was arrested on burglary and criminal mischief charges. Officers responded to Marion Technical Institute on East Fort King Street around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, they found a broken window and a trail of blood in the school’s hallways. Jett was later spotted at a restaurant on Maricamp Road.

He had a cut on his right forearm and was taken to a hospital. Detectives say he could not answer their questions.

