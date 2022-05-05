Ocala man arrested after breaking into school in underwear

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man is behind bars after police say he caused a disturbance while wearing nothing but his underwear.

24-year-old Akeem Jett was arrested on burglary and criminal mischief charges. Officers responded to Marion Technical Institute on East Fort King Street around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, they found a broken window and a trail of blood in the school’s hallways. Jett was later spotted at a restaurant on Maricamp Road.

He had a cut on his right forearm and was taken to a hospital. Detectives say he could not answer their questions.

TRENDING STORY: One person shot in the face at a Waffle House in Ocala

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.