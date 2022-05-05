Ocala man arrested after breaking into school in underwear
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man is behind bars after police say he caused a disturbance while wearing nothing but his underwear.
24-year-old Akeem Jett was arrested on burglary and criminal mischief charges. Officers responded to Marion Technical Institute on East Fort King Street around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Upon arrival, they found a broken window and a trail of blood in the school’s hallways. Jett was later spotted at a restaurant on Maricamp Road.
He had a cut on his right forearm and was taken to a hospital. Detectives say he could not answer their questions.
