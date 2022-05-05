Advertisement

Preparing for National Senior Games: 76-year-old athlete straightens shot for archery competition

Daily recording of the 6 am morning newscast.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 12,000 athletes from across the country will be traveling to Fort Lauderdale to compete in the 2022 National Senior Games.

From softball and swimming to shuffleboard and corn hole, 21 sports will be offered at the games which are set to begin next Tuesday.

Of the 90 athletes from North Central Florida, 76-year-old Russell Asill is preparing for the archery games.

He and a handful of other shooters from the Gator Bowman Archery Range in Gainesville, will be competing in the 50 and older games.

TRENDING STORY: North Central Florida Congresswoman, Kat Cammack, reacted to the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade

Asill has been shooting for most of his life. He’s said he’s shot in several games including the 1972 Olympic Trials. His most recent accomplishment was placing second in the 2019 Senior games held in Albuquerque.

“It’s not whether you get the bullseye or not, it’s how you shoot the arrow whether you do it correctly,” said Asill. “Its a feeling you get and everything is in place, basically it just happens.”

This will be Asill’s first time stepping back into the game after taking a three and a half month break due to a heart valve replacement and shoulder surgery. He said this year isn’t about placing but to rather survive.

Either way, he’s say’s he’s looking forward to the camaraderie and practice.

The games are set to run through May 23.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
LIVE OAK GRAND THEFT AUTO
Suwannee County woman back in jail after another alleged theft
NEWBERRY CHOKING ARREST
Newberry man arrested for allegedly choking his sleeping girlfriend
DERBY WAGER
DERBY WAGER
LIVE OAK GRAND THEFT AUTO
LIVE OAK GRAND THEFT AUTO