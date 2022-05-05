Preparing for National Senior Games: 76-year-old athlete straightens shot for archery competition

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 12,000 athletes from across the country will be traveling to Fort Lauderdale to compete in the 2022 National Senior Games.

From softball and swimming to shuffleboard and corn hole, 21 sports will be offered at the games which are set to begin next Tuesday.

Of the 90 athletes from North Central Florida, 76-year-old Russell Asill is preparing for the archery games.

He and a handful of other shooters from the Gator Bowman Archery Range in Gainesville, will be competing in the 50 and older games.

Asill has been shooting for most of his life. He’s said he’s shot in several games including the 1972 Olympic Trials. His most recent accomplishment was placing second in the 2019 Senior games held in Albuquerque.

“It’s not whether you get the bullseye or not, it’s how you shoot the arrow whether you do it correctly,” said Asill. “Its a feeling you get and everything is in place, basically it just happens.”

This will be Asill’s first time stepping back into the game after taking a three and a half month break due to a heart valve replacement and shoulder surgery. He said this year isn’t about placing but to rather survive.

Either way, he’s say’s he’s looking forward to the camaraderie and practice.

The games are set to run through May 23.

