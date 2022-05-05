Rawlings Elementary School is hosting a meet and greet
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville For All is sponsoring a meet and greet!
The event is at Rawlings Elementary School.
They want to encourage students scheduled for standardized testing.
TRENDING STORY: One person shot in the face at a Waffle House in Ocala
They ask fathers, in particular, to participate as well.
This event starts at 7 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.