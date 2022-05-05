Rawlings Elementary School is hosting a meet and greet

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville For All is sponsoring a meet and greet!

The event is at Rawlings Elementary School.

They want to encourage students scheduled for standardized testing.

TRENDING STORY: One person shot in the face at a Waffle House in Ocala

They ask fathers, in particular, to participate as well.

This event starts at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.