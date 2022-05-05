RTI Surgical is growing its footprint in Progress Park as the biotech industry continues to develop in Alachua

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The biotech industry is expanding in Alachua, and companies are moving to North Central Florida from across the country. Mayor Gib Coerper of the City of Alachua said the growth in the life sciences industry is on a roll across the city.

“We are recognized all over the world here with it,” said Coerper.

The latest project keeping the trend going is a $15 million investment by RTI Surgical, a company that creates implants from human tissue.

“We have world-class businesses here that do operations all over the world, and it doesn’t get better than that. It’s growing right now,” said the Coerper.

They perform one of their processes known as TutoPlast, which sterilizes specific tissue types, but soon they will move their operations from leased space to their own.

“The reason we are developing this facility now is because we want to increase efficiency in our process, and we also want to increase our capacity so that we can serve more customers with our surgical implants,” explained Catisha Turner, the Alachua Plant Director for RTI Surgical.

Mayor Coerper believes expansions like these are helping Alachua and Progress Park gain national and worldwide attention.

“If we keep going the way we are, people will notice that,” said Coerper. “We are going to be a major factor in the United States without a doubt, and we already are. They already notice what we are doing here. There are some businesses already coming in from California, and part of that is they want to get out of some of the hubbub of what the other states are doing.”

As RTI Surgical continues to cement its place in the city of Alachua, leaders of the company believe progress park will continue to grow.

“The park is exploding with new start-ups that are spinning off and are getting purchased by larger companies. I think that the medical device industry in this area is just gaining more notoriety,” said Amanda LoGuidice, Vice President of Quality, Regulatory, and Product Science at RTI Surgical. “I think having this building at this time will contribute to more jobs and what everyone is doing here.”

BioFlorida celebrated the growth of the life sciences in Alachua with a moderated bus tour and AGTC Manufacturing Facility topping off ceremony.

“I absolutely think it is becoming a life sciences hub. If you look at it, you’ve got companies that are coming into Alachua as well as existing companies in Alachua that are expanding their reach,” explained Nancy Bryan, the President, and CEO of BioFlorida.

RTI’s new sterilization facility is going to be more than 5,000-square-feet and will open up in the next 18 to 24 months.

