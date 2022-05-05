Advertisement

Spring football: Checking in with Buchholz

The Bobcats play their spring game May 19 versus Vanguard
Bobcats coming off state semifinal run
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Spring football practices have been underway for North Central Florida high schools since last week. One team that certainly wants to duplicate its 2021 performance is Buchholz.

Fresh off a run to the Class 7A state semifinals, an overall mark of 12-2, and the team’s first region title in 26 years, the Bobcats are hungry for more. Practice is a little easier to get through knowing there is potential for success.

“It just lets us know we have a chip on our shoulder and everybody wants to target us,” said Buchholz defensive lineman Kendall Jackson. “We have a target on our backs so we just have to keep it going.”

Head coach Mark Whittemore has his son Creed back under center, while Jackson and Gavin Hill give Buchholz some bulk on the defensive front.

Whittemore sees this phase as a critical teaching tool to take into the summer.

“We’re just getting out here and making sure we incorporate a lot of new faces, not necessarily new to the program, but new to the fight for a starting job,” said Whittemore. “We have our jobs cut out for us this spring in assessing our talent.”

Buchholz plays its spring game on May 19 versus Vanguard.

