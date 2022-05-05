Advertisement

Suwannee County woman back in jail after another alleged theft

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A Suwannee County woman is in jail after being accused of stealing a small utility vehicle from a Live Oak man.

Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office officials say 39-year-old Lesley Ezell was arrested.

A homeowner in the area of County Road 136 reported his John Deer Gator Side-by-Side vehicle was stolen.

Ezell was found with the keys to the vehicle in her pocket.

She then showed officers where she hid the vehicle.

Ezell is back in jail after being arrested in February for burglary and theft.

