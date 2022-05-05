Two Gainesville students to represent Florida in national math competition

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Gainesville middle schoolers make up half the team representing Florida in a math competition.

Lincoln Middle School students Michael Wei and Anish Patel will compete along with two other Florida students in Washington D.C. this weekend.

The four will represent the Sunshine State in the Mathcounts competition.

The top student will receive college scholarships totaling 44 thousand dollars.

