Veterans Park is hosting the National Day of Prayer event

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County is celebrating the National Day of Prayer.

Event organizers are inviting residents to come out and pray for our nation, leaders, and the community.

This event will be held at Veterans Park at 8 a.m.

