West Port captures Class 7A District 2 softball title

Bair’s grand slam sends Wolfpack to region quarterfinals
West Port earns 7A-District 2 crown
By Chris Pinson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Class 7A District 2 softball championship game is living proof why there’s a reason the saying “it’s tough to beat a team three times in a season” exists in sports.

Behind Reilly Bair’s second-inning grand slam, the West Port (18-8) softball team defeated Flagler Palm Coast (10-10) 4-1, as the Wolfpack defeated the Bulldogs for the first time in three matchups this season to win the district championship.

After Bair belted the bases-clearing home run, Flagler answered the four-run 2nd inning with a run of their own. With a runner on second and one out, Bailey Holmes slapped a single into right field to score Gabby Stevens to cut the deficit to three.

However, that would be the only run West Port starting pitcher Ryleigh Bauer would allow. Bauer’s defense was a big reason why. In the top of the 6th, she induced a pop-up to second, and Aniyah Dixon made a heads-up play to tag the runner on first to record an unassisted double play.

Bauer recorded at least 3 strikeouts in the contest, including the game-ending one to send the Wolfpack on to the regional round of play.

