The Alachua County Arts Council is having its first annual artists’ conference
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Arts Council is holding its first annual artists’ conference.
This event is for county artists.
It had to be rescheduled after the spreading of the omicron variant.
The conference starts at 2:45 p.m.
