Alachua County officials and Celebration Pointe owners, Viking Inc., are hosting a ceremony at the Alachua County Sports Event Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials are holding a ceremony at the Alachua County Sports Event Center.

Alachua County officials and Celebration Pointe owners, Viking Inc., are hosting this event.

They are celebrating the placement of the final beam at the center’s structure.

The event will include several speakers.

This event starts at 5 p.m.

