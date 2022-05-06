Advertisement

Alachua hosts BioFlorida’s 17th annual Celebration of Biotechnology

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - BioFlorida hosted the 17th annual Celebration of Biotechnology in Alachua today.

The outdoor event attracts more than 500 industry professionals to Foundation Park every year.

The Celebration offers guided bus tours of the local biotech community and more than 100 life science exhibits.

Attendees have the opportunity to collaborate and connect with executives and researchers from Alachua’s life sciences organizations. One of the participating research facilities is working on monitoring Horseshoe Crabs in the Cedar Key region.

“One of the projects that we do work on is tagging the Horseshoe crabs that come around Cedar Key,” said Nature Coast Biological Station Representative Emily Colson, “Their blood acts as a coagulant...and they are able to sanitize medical utensils and vaccination tools [with it].”

Alachua’s Mayor Gib Coerper attended the celebration.

