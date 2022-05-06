Advertisement

City of Ocala seeks vendors for holiday celebrations

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala city leaders are searching for vendors for the city’s annual holiday celebration.

The goal is to have more than 100 vendors offering food, arts and crafts and live music.

The deadline to apply is august 19th and Light Up Ocala is November 19th.

A link to apply is available here.

