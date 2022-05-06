City of Ocala seeks vendors for holiday celebrations

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala city leaders are searching for vendors for the city’s annual holiday celebration.

The goal is to have more than 100 vendors offering food, arts and crafts and live music.

The deadline to apply is august 19th and Light Up Ocala is November 19th.

A link to apply is available here.

