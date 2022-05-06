Advertisement

College grads expect to make $50,000 more at their first job than they actually will, survey finds

The survey also found that 52% of students do not believe college is worth the debt, and 40%...
The survey also found that 52% of students do not believe college is worth the debt, and 40% regret attending.
By CNN staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new survey shows the next crop of college graduates have unrealistic expectations about their first job.

The survey by Real Estate Witch shows students expect to make a six-figure salary at their first job, when the reality is less than half of that.

In fact, the survey shows the undergraduate class of 2022, across all majors, overestimate their starting salaries by 88%, expecting to make at least $50,000 more than they actually will.

The average starting salary for college graduates is $55,260, but current college students expect to make nearly $104,000 in their first job, Real Estate Witch found.

Journalism grads had the most unrealistic expectations, overestimating their starting salaries by 139% – they expected to make $107,000 their first year, when the actual average is below $45,000.

Only 15% of 2022 graduates have accepted a job offer.

The survey also found that 52% of students do not believe college is worth the debt, and 40% regret attending.

