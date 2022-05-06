Advertisement

District tourney roundup: Newberry, Santa Fe baseball teams earn titles

Steal of home gives Panthers walk-off win over Bears
Panthers rally to knock off Bears, 7-6
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WCJB) -In high school baseball and softball, the only way a team can lock up a spot in the regional playoffs is by being a district champion. The remainder of the field is filled out with at-large bids, meaning district runners-up often have to sweat it out.

Newberry might have earned a pivotal win in Class 1A on Thursday night, securing the title in 1A-District 7 with a 7-6 come-from-behind win over Dixie County. Landon Gruenwald ended the game in spectacular fashion with a steal of home in the bottom of the seventh with two outs. Newberry (14-7) trailed 3-0 and 6-2 before tying the game in the seventh and never led until Gruenwald’s steal. The Bears drop to 11-9 and await possible regional tournament selection.

In Class 4A-District 4, Santa Fe scored two runs on a ball hit to the infield in the bottom of the third and held on to defeat Dunnellon, 3-1. Conner Brown pitched six innings to grab the win for the Raiders (20-6).

In other baseball district finals, Union County crushed Hilliard, 12-2 in 1A-6, Columbia routed St. Augustine, 11-2 in 5A-3, and Oak Hall was denied in 2A-4, falling to St. Joseph Academy, 7-4.

In softball, GHS took down Vanguard, 15-8 in Class 5A-District 4, Keystone Heights hammered Santa Fe, 12-2 in 3A-3, Fort White blasted Branford, 11-0 in 1A-6, and Dixie County blanked Trenton, 4-0 in 1A-7.

