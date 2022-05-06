Florida Gateway College is having its spring commencement ceremonies.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College is holding its spring commencement ceremonies.

Florida representative Robert “Chuck” Brannan is being awarded the alumna of the year award.

He received his Associate of Arts degree at FGC with the honor of Magna Cum Laude.

He will be honored during commencement ceremonies in the Howard Center.

