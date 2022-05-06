Advertisement

Gainesville City Commission approves ordinance to ban open containers

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After less than two years, Gainesville city commissioners are bringing back the city’s open container ordinance.

The ordinance was repealed during the pandemic in an effort to allow people to gather safely. Since then, commissioners have heard numerous reports of people carousing into the morning hours.

They voted 4-3 to reinstate the ban on alcohol in public, especially in parking garages. Mayor Lauren Poe and Commissioners David Arreola and Adrian Hayes-Santos voted in dissent.

A second vote of 4-3 was held to allow businesses to apply for special exceptions to the open container rule. Commissioners Cynthia Chestnut, Arreola, and Hayes-Santos voted in dissent.

Commissioners also asked the office of equity to review the ordinance to determine if it disproportionately affects minorities.

