Gov. DeSantis signs new tax relief legislation

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Inflation is at a 40-year high. The Consumer Price Index increased by 8.5% in March, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which “was the largest 12-month advance since December 1981.”

Many people in north-central Florida are struggling with groceries, utilities, baby supplies, and more. Gov. Ron DeSantis is hoping a tax relief bill will ease some of that burden.

The Florida governor held a press conference Friday morning to sign house bill 7071, which will provide tax relief on purchases of items such as children’s books, diapers, children’s clothes, and more.

“This is actually the largest tax relief in the history of the state of Florida,” he said. “$1.2 billion dollar tax relief package.”

Parents can expect to save $38.9 million dollars alone when buying diapers. The children’s diapers tax relief holiday will run from July 1st of this year through June 30th, 20-23.

“I mean it’s $50 dollars for a regular size box, so you’re spending $100 dollars a month on diapers. Having two in diapers at the same time is a lot. I can’t imagine people who have more than three and four. I mean that’s a significant amount of money. That’s a lot of people’s paychecks,” Dunnellon mom, Ashley Horne said.

The bill establishes 10 new tax-free holidays in Florida, but each one has a different timeline.

The 10 tax holidays are:

· A one-month Fuel Tax Holiday from October 1, through October 31, 2022, saving Floridians $200 million by lowering the price of gas by 25.3 cents per gallon.

· A 3-month sales tax holiday for children’s books from May 14 through August 14, 2022, providing $3.3 million in tax relief.

· A one-year sales tax holiday from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, for baby and toddler clothes and shoes, providing $81.5 million in tax relief.

· A one-year sales tax holiday from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, for children’s diapers, providing $38.9 million in tax relief.

· A 14-day Back-to-School sales tax holiday from July 25 through August 7, 2022, for clothing, shoes, backpacks, and school supplies, providing $100 million in tax relief.

· A 14-day Disaster Preparedness sales tax holiday from May 28 through June 10, 2022, for supplies such as flashlights, radios, tarps, batteries, and fire extinguishers, providing $25.6 million in tax relief.

· A 7-day Tool-Time sales tax holiday from September 3 through September 9, 2022, for tools and other home improvement items, providing $12.4 million in tax relief.

· A two-year sales tax holiday from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024, for impact-resistant windows, doors, and garage doors, providing $442.8 million in tax relief.

· A 7-day Freedom Week from July 1 to July 7, 2022, providing a sales tax exemption for specified admissions and items related to recreational activities, providing $70.6 million in tax relief.

· A one-year Energy Star Appliances sales tax holiday from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, for washing machines, clothes dryers, water heaters, and refrigerators, providing $78.5 million in tax relief.

