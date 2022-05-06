Inmate dies at Columbia County jail

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the death of an inmate at the jail.

Deputies have not released the name of the person who died.

Deputies say around noon today staff at the jail tried to perform lifesaving measures on the inmate but were unsuccessful.

The death is believed to be natural and no foul play is suspected.

An investigation in ongoing.

