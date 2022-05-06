Lake Weir Middle School Dean arrested for sexually battering teenager on campus

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE WEIR, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrested Lake Weir Middle School Dean Henry Lee Anderson after he sexually battered a juvenile.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office received reports that Anderson had battered a juvenile victim on Wednesday. The incident occurred on campus.

Per the victim’s account, Anderson picked her up from her home around 10 p.m. so they could exercise together. Dean Anderson then took the victim to the school’s weight room, where he sexually battered her.

The detective in charge of the case was provided with evidence from the victim’s phone that was consistent with the teen’s account. Following the report, deputies reported to the school and transported to MCSO Central Operations for questioning.

Anderson denied knowing why he was being interviewed. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is held with a $10,000 bond.

