A man was rushed to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Levy County
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries after a single-vehicle wreck this evening in Levy County.
State troopers say a 31-year-old man was driving an SUV north on US 27.
Near Northeast 143rd Avenue, he veered off the road and then overcorrected.
TRENDING STORY: Inmate dies at Columbia County jail
The man hit the median and went airborne.
A passenger of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.