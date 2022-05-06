A man was rushed to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Levy County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries after a single-vehicle wreck this evening in Levy County.

State troopers say a 31-year-old man was driving an SUV north on US 27.

Near Northeast 143rd Avenue, he veered off the road and then overcorrected.

TRENDING STORY: Inmate dies at Columbia County jail

The man hit the median and went airborne.

A passenger of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.