Marion County became the 11th school district in the state to earn exemplary status from the African American History Task Force

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools is being recognized for the district’s effort to teach African American history.

Marion County is the 11th school district in the state to earn exemplary status from the African American History Task Force.

The district began efforts to achieve this distinction four years ago.

Leaders worked with Social Studies Curriculum Specialist Lindsey Barber to meet the criteria.

