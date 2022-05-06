Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Missy, Kate, and Snowball

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, say good morning to Missy. This gorgeous girl dreams of a forever home with a big yard to romp around in and a little baby pool to cool off in.

Next, we have Kate. She is an eleven-year-old sassy senior. But don’t let her age fool you, she still has the energy of a puppy. She just naps a little longer nowadays.

Lastly, we have Snowball. This sweet twelve-year-old beauty is so easy to love. All she needs is a sunny spot a cozy bed, and a little bit of catnip and she’ll be perfect.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

