The Rex and Brody Foundation kicked off at Ben Hill Griffin

By Kristin Chase
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of people filled Touchdown Terrace at Ben Hill Griffin stadium to kick off the Rex and Brody foundation.

The two boys were killed by their father last year.

“I fell in love with sport through them”, it is the love for baseball and her two sons that Minde Reinhart created the Rex and Brody foundation.

“I’m proud of them of course because I’m their mother but the fact that they had this impact on the whole entire community means even more to me and their legacy is living on through this” said Minde.

Along with scholarships for youth baseball players and teams, money will also go towards improving baseball facilities.

Organizers are working on a covered batting cage and bullpen area in the Jonesville Sports Complex.

“We can help all the youth and all the community be empowered through the game of baseball” said Rex and Brody’s grandmother, Tammy Prince.

The foundation will host a baseball tournament on the weekend of May 13th named “Play like Brody, Pitch like Rex”.

Two hundred teams across the south east will compete, at five fields across North Central Florida.

Minde hopes to make the sport that her sons love the most available to anyone.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

