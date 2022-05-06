Advertisement

Special Olympians and North Central Florida law enforcement officers join together for the Special Olympics Torch Run

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida law enforcement officers are participating in the Special Olympics Torch Run.

Special Olympians will be joining them for the run.

Event organizers recommend runners purchase a shirt before the run as a donation to the Special Olympics.

The run starts at 10 a.m. at the Jonesville Publix.

