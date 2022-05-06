Special Olympians and North Central Florida law enforcement officers join together for the Special Olympics Torch Run

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida law enforcement officers are participating in the Special Olympics Torch Run.

Special Olympians will be joining them for the run.

Event organizers recommend runners purchase a shirt before the run as a donation to the Special Olympics.

The run starts at 10 a.m. at the Jonesville Publix.

