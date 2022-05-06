Weekend Planner

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Outdoor festivals, music, and fun for mom this weekend.

Car lovers, check out Festivals of Speed at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala Saturday from 10 A.M to 4 A.M.. Over 200 exotic, classic, and American muscle cars will be on display on the grand plaza. Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren and other amazing vehicles are part of the event. And after the car show you can catch the Kentucky Derby on the 100 foot Jumbotron screens.

If mom loves blueberries, the Island Grove Blueberry Festival may be right up her alley. Food trucks, a blueberry bake sale, and craft vendors are part of the event. There’ll also be a kid zone with a bounce house, and you can visit Aunt Zelma’s u-pick blueberry field. It’s Saturday from 9 A.M to 3 P.M. It benefits the Cross Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Sunday is Mother’s Day and a great way to celebrate is with fine arts for Ocala’s Symphony Under the Stars. The outdoor concert is at the Ocala Golf Club. Gates open at 3 P.M. Sunday. You can bring your own chair or blanket. You can also bring your own food, or take advantage of the food trucks there. The Ocala Symphony performs at 7 P.M., followed by fireworks at 8:45. By the way, bring a flashlight, too.

Two musical events are back for the spring and summer. Gainesville’s Free Fridays concert series returns tonight and goes through October 21st. You can hear the r&b and soul sounds of 24/7 tonight from 7 to 9 P.M. at Bo Diddley plaza. The Levitt Amp Ocala music series continues at Webb Field at the MLK complex in Ocala, running through July 1st. Performing tonight from 7 to 9: the Native American blues-rock group Indigenous.

Also this weekend, on the UF campus, Gator softball and tennis.

Enjoy your weekend!

