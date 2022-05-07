Advertisement

Alachua County holds ceremony for new sportsplex

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua County Sportsplex in Celebration Point is one step closer to being completed.

County leaders and residents gathered for a topping off ceremony yesterday to celebrate the placement of the final steel beam of the center’s structure.

Alachua County commissioners Ken Cornell and Mary Hellen Wheeler spoke at the event, as well as state senator Keith Perry.

The sportsplex is planned to open early next year and will host regional and national sports tournaments including indoor track and field, cheer, basketball, and more.

Organizers say it will create one thousand- one hundred and fifty jobs.

TRENDING STORY: Gov. DeSantis signs new tax relief legislation

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

Gainesville man arrested for beating roommate with barstool
Gainesville man arrested after barstool assault on roommate
Gainesville man arrested for beating roommate with barstool
Man beaten with barstool by roommate
New sportsplex nears completion in Celebration Point.
Alachua County Sportsplex
Boxers sparred to help the 6-year-old that's fighting caner.
Boxers raise funds for a 6-year-old girl fighting cancer