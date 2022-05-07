Alachua County holds ceremony for new sportsplex

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua County Sportsplex in Celebration Point is one step closer to being completed.

County leaders and residents gathered for a topping off ceremony yesterday to celebrate the placement of the final steel beam of the center’s structure.

Alachua County commissioners Ken Cornell and Mary Hellen Wheeler spoke at the event, as well as state senator Keith Perry.

The sportsplex is planned to open early next year and will host regional and national sports tournaments including indoor track and field, cheer, basketball, and more.

Organizers say it will create one thousand- one hundred and fifty jobs.

