Alachua County law enforcement agencies gather in Jonesville for the Special Olympics Torch Run

JONESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement officers of Alachua County got together in Jonesville for a special cause.

From the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office to the High Springs Police Department, officers from across the county jogged alongside special olympians in the Special Olympics Torch Run.

Participants purchased the Torch Run t-shirts and jogged the mile-long distance to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics.

The event was hosted by Law Enforcement Torch Run.

“It is the largest grassroots movement in the world to raise funds for Special Olympics,” said Law Enforcement Torch Run Director Ken Roop, “Every county does things a little different just depending on what they wanna do, and we let officers come up with the [fundraising] ideas.”

According to Roop, the 39-year-old organization raises nearly $1 million every year.

