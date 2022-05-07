Advertisement

Boxers raise funds for a 6-year-old girl fighting cancer

Boxers sparred to help the 6-year-old that's fighting caner.
Boxers sparred to help the 6-year-old that's fighting caner.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Boxers from across Florida were at John 3:16 & 17 Boxing Gym sparring to help save a 6-year-old Zoe Perez’s life.

“Already she’s lost her hair, she’s having aggressive chemotherapy, she’s constantly back and forth to the hospital just last week she was doing daily chemotherapy treatments,” said family friend Fannie Ocasio.

Tito Ocasio the gym’s owner said this was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“I couldn’t even imagine going through something like that and what they’re going through right now. All we collect is not enough but at least we can send something to also let them know we love them we care for them.”

World champion boxers were also in attendance helping support the cause and Luis Collazo said this is what boxing is all about.

“Once again we’re displaying it for Zoe that look people are going to come out here and support and that’s what we’re going to do and that’s what we love to do.”

For Zoe, Fannie said she has a heart of a champion and still smiles through all the surgeries.

“Their spirit is amazing they just continue to fight and fight on and we’re fighting for Zoe as well and that’s what’s it called the fight for Zoe.”

If you would like to donate there’s a GoFundMe link below.

Click here: Zoe Perez

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

MBL, Inc. helps with job matching and training for young adults.
Job fair doubles to benefit teens and employers during workforce shortage
A Buchholz High School student is representing Alachua county on the national stage.
Buchholz student selected for a great honor on the national level
North Central Florida Rep. Kat Cammack announced she will run again in the 3rd Congressional...
‘We are very excited to continue representing the Gator Nation’: Rep. Cammack runs for district three
A Buchholz High School student is representing Alachua county on the national stage.
Buchholz student selected for a great honor on the national level