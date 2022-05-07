Boxers raise funds for a 6-year-old girl fighting cancer

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Boxers from across Florida were at John 3:16 & 17 Boxing Gym sparring to help save a 6-year-old Zoe Perez’s life.

“Already she’s lost her hair, she’s having aggressive chemotherapy, she’s constantly back and forth to the hospital just last week she was doing daily chemotherapy treatments,” said family friend Fannie Ocasio.

Tito Ocasio the gym’s owner said this was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“I couldn’t even imagine going through something like that and what they’re going through right now. All we collect is not enough but at least we can send something to also let them know we love them we care for them.”

World champion boxers were also in attendance helping support the cause and Luis Collazo said this is what boxing is all about.

“Once again we’re displaying it for Zoe that look people are going to come out here and support and that’s what we’re going to do and that’s what we love to do.”

For Zoe, Fannie said she has a heart of a champion and still smiles through all the surgeries.

“Their spirit is amazing they just continue to fight and fight on and we’re fighting for Zoe as well and that’s what’s it called the fight for Zoe.”

If you would like to donate there’s a GoFundMe link below.

Click here: Zoe Perez

