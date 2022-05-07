Buchholz student selected for a great honor on the national level

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Buchholz High School student is representing Alachua county on the national stage.

BHS senior Navya Tripathi is one of 27 Florida students selected for the honor and one of 620 students nationwide.

She had to complete several essay assignments as part of the application process.

A 30-member commission appointed by President Joe Biden will select finalists.

The announcement will be made in a few weeks.

