Advertisement

Buchholz student selected for a great honor on the national level

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Buchholz High School student is representing Alachua county on the national stage.

BHS senior Navya Tripathi is one of 27 Florida students selected for the honor and one of 620 students nationwide.

She had to complete several essay assignments as part of the application process.

A 30-member commission appointed by President Joe Biden will select finalists.

The announcement will be made in a few weeks.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville students get reality check through financial literacy workshop

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

North Central Florida Rep. Kat Cammack announced she will run again in the 3rd Congressional...
‘We are very excited to continue representing the Gator Nation’: Rep. Cammack runs for district three
A Buchholz High School student is representing Alachua county on the national stage.
Buchholz student selected for a great honor on the national level
Lake City Police found a missing man just in time.
Lake City Police locate man who was lost in the woods
Lake City Police locate man who was lost in the woods