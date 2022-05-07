Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested after barstool assault on roommate

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville man was arrested after he attempted to beat up his roommate with a barstool.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials say that 59-year-old Michael Wilkinson was at his home when he and his roommate got into an argument about their neighbors.

Wilkinson threw an open beer can at the roommate and then grabbed a yard rake from his truck, swinging it at the victim.

After the roommate fled to their bedroom, Wilkinson followed with a barstool attempting to strike them. The barstool broke after making contact with the victim.

Wilkinson is being charged with aggravated assault and felony battery.

TRENDING STORY: Lake Weir Middle School Dean arrested for sexually battering teenager on campus

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

Gainesville man arrested for beating roommate with barstool
Man beaten with barstool by roommate
New sportsplex nears completion in Celebration Point.
Alachua County holds ceremony for new sportsplex
New sportsplex nears completion in Celebration Point.
Alachua County Sportsplex
Boxers sparred to help the 6-year-old that's fighting caner.
Boxers raise funds for a 6-year-old girl fighting cancer