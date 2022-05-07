Gainesville man arrested after barstool assault on roommate

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville man was arrested after he attempted to beat up his roommate with a barstool.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials say that 59-year-old Michael Wilkinson was at his home when he and his roommate got into an argument about their neighbors.

Wilkinson threw an open beer can at the roommate and then grabbed a yard rake from his truck, swinging it at the victim.

After the roommate fled to their bedroom, Wilkinson followed with a barstool attempting to strike them. The barstool broke after making contact with the victim.

Wilkinson is being charged with aggravated assault and felony battery.

