Gainesville students get reality check through financial literacy workshop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - High school students in Gainesville got a dose of reality today when it comes to adulting. Professionals from multiple industries such as entertainment, child care and housing volunteered to speak to students about spending their money wisely.

“I jumped at the opportunity to teach these kids how much a house costs and how much an apartment cost to rent” said Watson Reality Relator Jonathan Colon.

Students received a budget to pay their bills based on the job they picked. Realtor Jonathan colon gave many students their first lesson in buying or renting a house.

“I am showing them the difference between owning versus renting a house. Some of them just assume that renting was always cheaper but sometimes owning a house is cheaper at times than renting,” said Jonathan

Sophomore Jospeh Dickert stopped by the housing booth to figure out if he wants to buy a home or rent in the future. Dickert said “I thought renting would be a nice decision its not yours exactly and you don’t have to pay for it anymore if you want to leave”.

Some students had left over money they were able to save and put in the bank. Those students names went into a raffle where they won some cool prizes.

