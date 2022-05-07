Advertisement

Gator baseball team hangs on to win series opener over Mississippi State, 8-6

Florida led, 7-0 in the fifth, survived eighth inning rally by Bulldogs
Gators inch closer to .500 in SEC
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCJB) -It’s a general consensus that 14 conference wins is good enough for an SEC baseball team to reach the NCAA tournament. In that case, Florida would have to go 6-3 in its final nine league games to make a solid case.

The Gators began that stretch on a high note on Friday, beating Mississippi State, 8-6 to open a three-game series in Starkville. The victory puts both teams 9-13 in league play.

Florida (27-18) jumped on the defending national champions from the get-go and led 2-0 after an inning on BT Riopelle’s two-run single.

After Wyatt Langford bashed his 15th homer of the season in the third inning, Riopelle answered later in the inning with a three-run bomb, giving Florida a 6-0 lead. Riopelle collected his fourth hit and sixth RBI of the game in the sixth inning. And it almost wasn’t enough.

Brandon Sproat (6-4) picked up the win, tossing 6 innings and allowing 2 runs on 6 hits while striking out 5 Bulldogs. But things got close in the eighth when Mississippi State brought the go-ahead run to the plate, trailing only 8-6. Ryan Slater picked up the save across the final inning and two thirds.

The teams face off again on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

