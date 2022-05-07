Gator softball team claims a pair of wins to open final homestand

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida softball team has a chance to remain at home through at least the NCAA regionals. But before they host the SEC tournament next week, the No. 10 Gators close the regular season this weekend with four games in two days against Mercer and Florida Gulf Coast.

Florida took care of business on Friday, defeating the Bears, 8-3 and the Eagles 8-0 to reach 40-14 for the season.

Against Mercer, Katie Kistler hit an inside-the-park home run and tripled in a 4-RBI performance. Florida jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings and pulled away with two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Kistler, Cheyenne Lindsey, and Cali Decker all delivered two hits, while Kendra Falby tallied three hits and three stolen bases.

Against Florida Gulf Coast, Elizbeth Hightower allowed just two hits in a six inning run-rule victory. Avery Goelz and Charla Echols each went 3-for-3 with an RBI, while Kistler, Lindsey, and Decker all stayed hot, delivering a pair of hits each. Florida scored in every inning at the plate.

The Gators face the Eagles again Saturday at noon, and then take on the Bears once again at 2:30 p.m. at KSP Stadium.

